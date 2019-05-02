Report: Vegas water district paid $559K in age bias lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A newspaper reports that newly obtained documents show seven former Las Vegas water utility company employees and their lawyer were paid $559,000 to settle an age discrimination lawsuit.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Thursday the Las Vegas Valley Water District admitted no liability or guilt in an agreement to end the case in U.S. District Court. The case was dismissed Tuesday.

The employees were among 101 people laid off in 2014 by the district and its umbrella agency, the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

The Review-Journal says records show the seven each received between about $27,000 and $64,000. Their attorney, Matthew Callister, received $205,000.

District spokesman Bronson Mack told the newspaper the settlement was paid by an insurance company. The utility covered $100,000 of the total.

No action was required by the Clark County Commission, which serves as the water district board of directors.

