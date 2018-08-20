Report: Walker used state plane for 869 flights since 2015

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A liberal advocacy group says Republican Gov. Scott Walker used the state airplane to make 869 flights since he dropped out of the presidential race in September 2015, including 11 trips of less than 64 miles.

One Wisconsin Now compiled public records on flight data to release the findings Monday. The flights between September 2015 and April cost taxpayers about $818,000.

Walker had no immediate comment.

During his first term, Walker and members of his cabinet spent a little more than $250,000 a year to travel on state planes. Over the 32 months examined, the annual average is about $308,000.

When the issue was raised in 2014, the Walker administration released records from former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle's last two years in office. Those years, 2009 and 2010, he averaged $240,000 a year on state planes.