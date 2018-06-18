Report tracks gun deaths around state

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new report is revealing which New York counties have the highest rates of gun-related suicide and homicide.

The analysis looked at the rate of homicide and suicide in each county from 2012 to 2016 and found the highest rates in the rural upstate counties of Delaware, Allegany, Wyoming, Cattaraugus and Sullivan.

Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo, had the highest gun homicide rate.

The report was published Monday by a coalition of law enforcement officials, public health experts and elected officials who support a proposal to allow teachers and parents to petition a judge to remove guns from the homes of troubled students.

The bill's co-sponsor, Democratic Sen. Brian Kavanagh of Manhattan, says the report shows gun deaths are a statewide problem that demands attention.