Reps push to keep flow of federal dollars to heritage area

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Two members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are pushing to continue federal funding for the Essex National Heritage Area.

Democratic Reps. Seth Moulton of Salem and Niki Tsongas of Lowell plan to introduce a bill on Monday that would eliminate a $17 million funding cap set by Congress. More than $15.6 million has been spent so far. Moulton and Tsongas say if the cap isn't lifted Essex Heritage will run out of federal funds in two years.

The area encompasses about 500 square miles in northeastern Massachusetts, with dozens of historical sites and museums and 33 national historic landmarks. Officials say it attracts about 2.7 million visitors each year, supports more than 1,800 hundred jobs and generates about $150 million in annual economic activity.