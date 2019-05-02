Republican Assembly speaker open to legalizing medical pot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he hopes to find a way to reach a deal with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on a limited legalization of medical marijuana.

Vos on Thursday said Republicans won't go along with Evers' more expansive proposal that also includes legalizing small amounts of recreational marijuana. Republicans plan to kill that proposal which Evers included as part of the state budget.

Instead, Vos says he hopes the issue can be discussed separately this fall. He says, "hopefully we can find a way to get to yes."

Vos has long supported a limited legalization for chronic medical conditions. Evers went farther than that in his budget, but Republicans say they will kill his idea next week.