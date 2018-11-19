Republican concedes state Senate race after final recount

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's Election Day recounts are coming to a close.

State Rep. Melissa Ziobron (ZIH'-brawn), the Republican candidate in the 33rd state Senate District, conceded the race Monday to Democrat Norm Needleman. On Twitter, Ziobron says she lost by 85 votes following a recount.

Ziobron calls the slim margin "an amazing feat" because she was outspent 4-to-1 by Needleman, who spent nearly $500,000.

Democrats will now hold a 23-13 majority in the state Senate when the General Assembly convenes in January. The chamber is currently split with 18 members of both parties.

The district includes Chester, Clinton, Colchester, Deep River, East Haddam, East Hampton, Essex, Haddam, Lyme, Old Saybrook, Portland and Westbrook.

Recount results also show Salisbury Democrat Maria Horn bested Republican Rep. Brian Ohler of Canaan in an assembly race.