Republican state senator vows to vote against budget

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican Wisconsin state senator says he will vote against the budget that was written by fellow Republicans, leaving the GOP with only one vote to spare in the Senate.

Sen. Steve Nass, of Whitewater, said Wednesday that he will not support the state budget as written by the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee. The panel approved the budget last week and it's scheduled to be taken up by the Assembly on Tuesday, with the Senate to follow.

Republicans hold a 19-14 majority in the Senate, meaning they can lose only two votes and still have enough GOP backing to approve the budget. Nass is part of a contingent of hard-line conservatives who speak out against spending increases.

Nass says one of his objections is the 5.6% spending increase under the two-year budget plan.