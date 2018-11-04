Researchers tag final great white shark in population study

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Researchers studying the growing population of great white sharks off Cape Cod have completed a five-year effort to tag and track the powerful predators.

The Cape Cod Times reports Massachusetts state biologist Greg Skomal and his team tagged the last shark of the study off Provincetown last week.

The 14-foot female great white was the 17th tagged this summer and the 150th since 2009.

The tagging comes after a trying summer for Cape Cod officials.

A 26-year-old Massachusetts man was killed and a 61-year-old New York man was severely injured in separate shark attacks off the popular tourist destination.

Skomal says his team will now analyze the data to determine how many white sharks have arrived in the region in recent years and hopefully project their future populations.

