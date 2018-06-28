Resident relocation to begin

DARIEN — There’s going to be a lot of moving around at 719 Post Road in the coming months.

With state funding secured and demolition of the Old Town Hall Houses — an affordable housing community for seniors — slated to begin in January, the Housing Authority is planning to move the 21 residents of the community by the end of the year.

“We have secured financing and are now starting to enter the relocation period,” Todd McClutchy, a representative of JHM Group, a real estate developer and property management company partnered with the Housing Authority, told residents on Tuesday.

Residents were strongly encouraged to schedule interviews with members of Imagineers, a Connecticut-based housing services company that manages the Houses, to address their individual needs for their temporary homes.

Nearly all residents of the Houses were in attendance at the meeting, some accompanied by their relatives.

McClutchy said appropriate and cost-effective apartment rentals in Darien were “sparse,” and apartments in neighboring cities like Norwalk and Stamford would be used to house residents.

Arthur Anderson, an Imagineers consultant, said the demolition and construction period was slated to take place through 2019 and that seniors would be welcomed back by early 2020.

Housing Authority Chairman Joseph Warren said the difference between what residents paid at the Houses and the rent of their new, temporary apartments would be covered by the Housing Authority.

When various residents inquired about the moving process, Warren and Anderson said movers would be notified about any particularities.

Human Services Director Ali Ramsteck said regardless of where residents would be for the relocation period, they would be entitled to services provided by the department.

According to a resident relocation question-and-answer sheet handed out at the meeting, the Housing Authority would “pay all reasonable moving expenses, including packing supplies.”