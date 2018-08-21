Residents cleaning up messes in west Iowa, east Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Residents and businesses in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are pumping out flooded basements and cleaning up the muck left behind from flooding caused by inch upon inch of rain.

The National Weather Service reports that nearly a foot of rain fell on Woodbine, Iowa, before stopping Monday afternoon. A two-day total in Omaha topped 8 inches (20 centimeters).

Winds that accompanied the revolving storm front knocked down trees and limbs and knocked out power to thousands of homes.

An estimated 3 feet (1 meter) of water covered some streets in Council Bluffs, Iowa, stranding many motorists.