TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man, woman and small child are safe after an explosion destroyed their Topeka home while they were away.

Topeka Fire Marshal Michael Martin tells the Topeka Capital-Journal that firefighters arrived late Thursday to find the empty home "pretty much destroyed" by the explosion and accompanying fire.

Shawnee County appraisal records show the obliterated house was owned by Ashley Nadeau, who posted on Facebook saying she's alive. Martin says the house's three occupants left before the explosion, citing a natural gas smell.

Martin says four people from a neighboring house were taken to a hospital for minor injuries, and have since been released. Firefighters are working with Kansas Gas Service to determine the cause of the blaze.

The Topeka Performing Arts Center has set up a GoFundMe page for Nadeau.

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com