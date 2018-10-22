Restored bridge set for more repairs after ribbon cutting

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut bridge that just finished up a $6 million reconstruction project is set for more repairs.

Naugatuck began reconstructing the Whittemore Memorial Bridge in 2016, restoring it to how it looked before the Flood of 1955. The Republican-American reports the project included placing bricks, which water ended up seeping into and clogged up drainage points.

The bridge reopened to traffic this spring and shortly after reopening, the road became bumpy due to the shifted bricks.

Public Works Director James Stewart says the construction company that did the reconstruction will fix the bricks at no cost to the borough. The work is expected to start in October.

The bridge will only be open to one lane of travel while work is being done.

