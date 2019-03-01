Restraining orders dropped by fighting parents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A couple and a third parent cited for fighting at a youth wrestling tournament in the Fox Valley have agreed to drop their restraining orders against each other.

Shannon and Nicole Volkman, of Shiocton, and Cassandra Hamill, of Green Bay, appeared in court Thursday where attorneys said the three would work on an agreement outside of court and submit it next week.

The 33-year-old Hill was cited for disorderly conduct following the physical fight at Kimberly High School Feb. 3. Thirty-nine-year-old Shannon Volkman and his 33-year-old wife Nicole were cited for disorderly conduct and battery. The fight captured on cellphone video received widespread attention and spurred discussions about parental behavior at youth sporting events.

WLUK-TV reports the municipal citations have not yet been paid and the three are due back in court April 16.

