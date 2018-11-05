Retired Georgia Supreme Court Justice Harris Hines dies, 75

ATLANTA (AP) — Harris Hines, the recently retired chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, has died.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Hines died after a car crash Sunday that sent him to a hospital, but no further details were immediately released by authorities. Hines was 75.

Current Chief Justice Harold D. Melton confirmed the death in a statement and says all on the court are "shocked and devastated." Melton called Hines "a giant of a man."

The newspaper says Cobb County Solicitor General Barry Morgan also confirmed Hines' death in a social media post.

Hines retired in August from the state's highest court after a long legal career. He was appointed to the Georgia Supreme Court in 1995 by then-Gov. Zell Miller.