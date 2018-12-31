Retiring 90-year-old state lawmaker and WWII vet honored

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — One of the last World War II veterans still serving in a state Legislature has received a celebratory retirement send off from his constituents.

Republican New York state Sen. Bill Larkin represented his Hudson Valley district in the Senate since 1991. He was first elected to the state Assembly in 1978.

On Monday, his last day as a lawmaker, law enforcement officers including members of the New York State Police escorted the 90-year-old Larkin to an event honoring him at the Newburgh Armory Unity Center.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says Larkin's retirement leaves 91-year-old Wisconsin state Sen. Fred Risser as the last WWII veteran still serving in a state legislature.

Larkin served with the Army in the Pacific during WWII and also fought in the Korean War.