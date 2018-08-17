Review panel votes to subpoena Baltimore police for cases

BALTIMORE (AP) — An independent review panel has voted unanimously to subpoena the Baltimore Police Department for withheld internal affairs cases.

WBAL-TV reports the Civilian Review Board voted Thursday to take the step after the city's law department advised police to withhold cases until the panel signed confidentiality agreements.

The board is under the Office of Civil Rights, whose director, Jill Carter, says about 19 cases have been withheld, with most at risk of expiring. The civil rights office is under the law department's jurisdiction, along with police. Board chair Bridal Pearson says that creates a conflict of interest for City Solicitor Andre Davis, threatening the board's independence.

Davis declined to comment, but has argued discussion of police misconduct is subject to confidentiality laws.

Police have 10 days to respond to the subpoena.

