Review shows low lawmaker attendance for 2018

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — This year wasn't the worst year for attendance at the New Hampshire Legislature, but it was close.

The Concord Monitor reviewed more than 2,500 roll call votes from January 2009 to May 2018 to compare how many House lawmakers were voting during session days. The low point was 2014, when an average of 332 out 400 House lawmakers were present. This year's average was 339.

Attendance typically drops off in the second year of each two year session, when the Legislature isn't faced with passing a budget. The Monitor also found that even when lawmakers show up, they don't always vote.

Senate Minority Leader Jeff Woodburn, a Democrat from Whitefield, has proposed holding lawmakers' $200 biennial salaries until the end of the session to encourage better attendance.

