Reynolds flies, Hubbell drives in final governor's race push

FILE - This combination of Oct. 10, 2018, file photos show Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell, left, and Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds during a debate in Des Moines. (Rodney White/Des Moines Register via AP, Pool, File) less FILE - This combination of Oct. 10, 2018, file photos show Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell, left, and Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds during a debate in Des Moines. (Rodney White/Des ... more Photo: Rodney White, AP

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Ankeny, Iowa. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to supporters during a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Ankeny, Iowa. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves to supporters before speaking at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Ankeny, Iowa. Iowa acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, left, looks on. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds waves to supporters before speaking at a campaign rally, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, in Ankeny, Iowa. Iowa acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, left, looks on. Photo: Charlie Neibergall, AP



Photo: Rodney White, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Reynolds flies, Hubbell drives in final governor's race push 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds was flying around the state Monday holding rallies at eight airports including Ankeny, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Waterloo, Clear Lake, Fort Dodge, Council Bluffs and Sioux City before ending the tour Monday night at a final stop in Sioux Center.

State Auditor Mary Mosiman, in a competitive race of her own against Democrat Rob Sand, was on the plane with Reynolds. U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is appearing with Reynolds at most events and Sen. Charles Grassley was attending some.

A campaign spokesman confirmed Rep. Steve King was appearing with Reynolds at the final stop of the day in Sioux Center.

King, a co-chairman of Reynolds' campaign, is in a competitive race with Democrat J.D. Scholten. King has been the center of criticism in the final days of the midterm election campaign for extreme views on race and immigration. Some top Republican officials have distanced themselves from King and an increasing number of companies that have contributed financial support have dropped him, but Reynolds has stood by him.

"We're feeling pretty good that the energy and momentum is on our side," Reynolds campaign spokesman Pat Garrett said.

The campaign wouldn't say who was providing the airplane Reynolds is using. A state ethics board in September dismissed a complaint about her use and payment of flights on private airplanes donated by wealthy business supporters, some whom conduct business with the state.

The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board concluded the flights were "legitimate in-kind campaign contributions and allowable under Iowa's gift law."

Democrat Fred Hubbell and his running mate Sen. Rita Hart planned seven stops as they continued to drive around the state before ending their day at an election rally in Des Moines.

Hart was scheduled to be in Clinton, Eldridge, North Liberty and Ottumwa while Hubbell had stops in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and West Des Moines.

Recent polls have shown Hubbell with a slight edge and he's collected endorsements from at least 10 newspaper editorial boards, campaign spokeswoman Remi Yamamoto said.

The response at the rallies has been overwhelming with standing room only in recent days, she said.