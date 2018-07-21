Rhode Island Foundation awards grants for medical research

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Rhode Island Foundation has awarded about $340,000 in seed funding to promising medical research projects.

The foundation said Friday that it's awarding the grants to 16 projects to help researchers advance their projects to the point where they can compete for national funding.

A Miriam Hospital project that aims to improve the quality of life for people with chronic Lyme disease received a grant.

The foundation also awarded a grant for University of Rhode Island proposal that looks at how healthy eating affects people with type 2 diabetes.

Scientists and physicians helped the foundation review the proposals.

The foundation says it hopes the researchers' successes will contribute to healthier lives and a healthier economy.

It has awarded nearly $2.5 million to local medical research projects since 2008.