Rhode Island House passes resolution for sepsis protocols

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A resolution to ask the state health department to establish standard protocols for detecting sepsis has passed the Rhode Island House of Representatives.

Lawmakers approved it Tuesday night. Parents of children who have died of sepsis in Rhode Island asked the state to act.

The House resolution doesn't require Senate approval. It asks the health department to develop statewide evidence-based sepsis protocols for the early diagnosis and treatment of sepsis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says sepsis occurs when an infection triggers an extreme reaction. It's the most common cause of death for hospitalized children in Rhode Island and across the U.S.

Democratic House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, of Warwick, sponsored the resolution. He says the state needs protocols to help health professionals identify and treat sepsis.