Rhode Island and Citizens Bank pay for highway interchange

JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island and Citizens Bank have paid for a highway interchange that connects to the bank's new campus in Johnston.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo and other officials opened the new Interstate 295 interchange with Greenville Avenue Friday. The new Citizens Bank campus off Greenville Avenue is set to open next month.

The interchange, designated Exit 10, cost about $7 million. The state Department of Transportation paid $3 million. Citizens Bank paid for the rest.

Raimondo says it's a great example of government and private business coming together on transportation improvements that support economic development and provide new infrastructure for everyone.

She says the interchange will provide an alternative to the busy Routes 6 and 44 commercial corridors and it's the first new highway interchange built in Rhode Island since 2003.