Rhode Island congressmen call for government to reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's congressional delegation is calling on President Donald Trump to reopen the federal government.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Jim Langevin (LAN'-jih-vin) and David Cicilline (sihs-ihl-EE'-nee) and U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse met with federal employees at Rhode Island's main airport in Warwick on Monday.

In a joint statement, they said the partial federal shutdown is causing hardship for employees at T.F. Green Airport and other federal workers.

Langevin says TSA agents and air traffic controllers keep the public safe and secure while traveling and they shouldn't be left wondering if they'll be able to pay their bills.

Trump has said he's willing to keep the government closed to get his demands met for funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The shutdown entered day 24 on Monday.