https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Rhode-Island-gas-jumps-7-cents-per-gallon-12874919.php
Rhode Island gas jumps 7 cents per gallon
Updated 12:15 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — As expected, gas prices in Rhode Island continue to rise.
AAA Northeast reports Monday that the average cost of a gallon of self-serve, regular jumped 7 cents in the past week to an average of $2.82, a penny higher than the national average.
That's 48 cents higher than the per-gallon price in Rhode Island a year ago.
AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.66 and as high as $2.99 per gallon.
An organization spokesman says crude oil prices topped $68 a barrel on Monday, and the spiking cost of crude as well as increased demand during the summer travel season will continue to drive up prices at the pump.
View Comments