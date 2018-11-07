Rhode Island's 2 US House representatives win re-election

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's two representatives in the U.S. House won re-election Tuesday, promising voters they'll try to make health care and prescription drugs more affordable, rebuild the nation's infrastructure and try to reduce gun violence.

U.S. Rep. James Langevin fended off a challenge from Republican Salvatore Caiozzo in the 2nd Congressional District in western Rhode Island. Langevin will serve a 10th term. U.S. Rep. David Cicilline fended off a challenge from Republican Patrick Donovan in the 1st Congressional District, which covers the easternmost part of the state. He'll serve a fifth term.

Langevin, of Warwick, said he wants to continue fighting for a stronger middle class, affordable health care, quality education and better jobs with higher wages. One of Langevin's top priorities is protecting the nation against cyber threats. He also wants to make sure a bill he pushed for to strengthen career and technical education is implemented robustly.

Cicilline, of Providence, has a rising profile in the national Democratic Party and is outspoken in his criticism of President Donald Trump. Cicilline said Democrats will prioritize addressing the rising cost of health care, particularly prescription drugs, investing in infrastructure and reforming how money is spent in elections.

Cicilline is proud of a proposal to help manufacturers that became law this year. He is also trying to make college affordable.

In the U.S. Senate, Democratic Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse also won re-election Tuesday.