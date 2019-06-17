Rhode Island slave history medallions to be unveiled

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island is identifying and marking sites around the state that have historical ties to slavery.

The Newport Daily News reports that the medallions to be used in the Rhode Island Slave History Medallions Project will be unveiled Wednesday at a lecture by Brown University history professor Joanne Pope Melish at the Colony House in Newport.

Charles Roberts, the chairman of the project, will unveil the medallion.

The first medallion installation is scheduled for Aug. 25 at Patriots Park in Portsmouth.

The project's focus is marking sites that have a "historical connection to the enslavement of indigenous people and Africans, either by their involvement in the slave trade and the economy of slavery, or by their association with the lives and labor of enslaved people themselves."

