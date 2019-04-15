Road near New River Gorge Bridge in W.Va. to undergo repairs

LANSING, W.Va. (AP) — A road construction project will cause delays for some visitors to the New River Gorge National River in southern West Virginia.

The National Park Service says in a news release the project is set to start Monday along Fayette Station Road next to the New River Gorge Bridge.

The road along the south side of the river will be closed to all traffic. The road along the north side of the river will be converted to a temporary two-way traffic pattern, and parking lots and other facilities at Fayette Station will remain open.

The Kaymoor Trailhead near the bottom of Fayette Station Road also will be closed to hikers.

The project involving road widening, repaving and repairs continues through July 28.