Robert De Niro, target of pipe bomb, calls on people to vote

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Robert De Niro attends the Legacy of Changing Lives Gala at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

FILE - In this June 10, 2018 file photo, Robert De Niro introduces a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York.

FILE - In this May 15, 2018 file photo, actor Robert De Niro appears during a press conference at the official launch of the Nobu Shoreditch hotel in London.



NEW YORK (AP) — Robert De Niro is calling on people to vote in light of the series of bombs addressed to targets of right-wing anger.

In a statement released by his publicist on Friday, the actor says "There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People must vote!"

A suspicious package containing what authorities described as a crude pipe bomb was discovered at De Niro's New York City office on Thursday.

De Niro says he is thankful no one was hurt. He also thanked "the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us."

The Oscar-winner has been one of Trump's most vocal critics, dropping an expletive insult at Trump at this year's Tony Awards and also apologizing to Canadians for the "idiotic behavior of my president."