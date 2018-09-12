Rulings favor Meridian Energy in challenges to refinery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Two legal rulings this week favor Meridian Energy Group and its plan to build an oil refinery near Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

South Central Judicial District Judge Bruce Haskell dismissed a claim Tuesday from the Dakota Resource Council which challenged Meridian Energy's zoning permit from Billings County. The council argued the permit granted in July 2016 was no longer valid because the company failed to construct or begin operating the Davis Refinery within a year. Haskell ruled the permit is valid

Also, an administrative law judge on Monday recommended a complaint that seeks to halt construction of the refinery until it receives a Public Service Commission permit should be dismissed. The Bismarck Tribune says the complaint was made by the council and the Environmental Law & Policy Center.

