https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Rural-utilities-in-Iowa-Missouri-win-federal-12762231.php
Rural utilities in Iowa, Missouri win federal loans
Updated 10:12 am, Sunday, March 18, 2018
CORNING, Iowa (AP) — Federal loans will help utilities in Iowa and Missouri upgrade electric lines in rural parts of those states.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently announced $276 million in loans to help rural utilities improve the efficiency and reliability of their networks.
The Southwest Iowa Rural Electric Cooperative will receive $6.1 million to help it build 69 miles of electric line and make improvements to another 96 miles of lines.
In central Missouri, the Three Rivers Electric Cooperative will receive $15 million to help build 72 miles of electric lines and improve another 100 miles.
View Comments