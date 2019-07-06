SC guard unit deploys as part of Operation Spartan Shield

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina National Guard held a Saturday ceremony to say goodbye to a military unit leaving in support of Operation Spartan Shield.

WIS-TV reports about 40 soldiers with 751st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 59th Troop Command, will deploy to the Middle East Sunday, for about nine months. While the group will not be in combat, they will work in support roles. While deployed, the battalion's mission will include supporting contracting work, range operations, dining facility operations, billets management, and more.

Some soldiers say the hard part is saying goodbye to loved ones.

Rhonda Sims, whose husband is deploying, says she doesn't know what to expect while he's gone but is just praying for the unit's safe return.

The group is expected to get back around June of 2020.

___

Information from: WIS-TV, http://www.wistv.com