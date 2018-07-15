Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor buried in Upper Peninsula

ONTONAGON, Mich. (AP) — The remains of a Michigan man who was killed in the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor have been buried in the Upper Peninsula.

Lowell Valley was 19 years old and in Navy when the USS Oklahoma was attacked. Radio station WDBC says Valley's remains were identified through DNA tests.

Valley's younger brother, Bob Valley, says he received a call from the Navy in January.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ontonagon, followed by burial with full honors at the church cemetery.

Scott Cleary of American Legion Post 5600 says it's important that every fallen service member be properly laid to rest, no matter how many years have passed.