https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/article/Saltwater-and-oil-leak-at-Divide-County-well-13699460.php
Saltwater and oil leak at Divide County well recovered
FORTUNA, N.D. (AP) — A leak of about 12,600 gallons of saltwater and 420 gallons of oil has been recovered at a well in Divide County.
The state Oil and Gas Division says Future Acquisition Company on Monday reported the March 6 spill at a well about 4 miles southwest of Fortuna. The company said a tank leak was to blame.
All of the oil and saltwater was contained by on-site diking. A state official inspected the site and will monitor any additional cleanup.
View Comments