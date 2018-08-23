San Diego can't enforce law against homeless living in RVs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego has been ordered to stop ticketing homeless people for living inside recreational vehicles.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says the judge issued an injunction Tuesday in a discrimination lawsuit filed by a group of disabled homeless people.

Judge Anthony Battaglia said the city's vehicle habitation law can't be effectively enforced because it doesn't provide enough specifics about what makes a vehicle into living quarters.

Battaglia said some people have been ticketed simply for reading a book in their vehicle.

The injunction bars San Diego from issuing tickets or impounding RVs under the ordinance until the case is heard.

The judge didn't prevent the city from enforcing a separate law that bans overnight parking of RVs.

A spokeswoman for City Attorney Mara Elliott declined comment Wednesday.