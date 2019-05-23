Sanders: 'Insane' to talk infrastructure after Pelosi remark

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes a question from a reporter on the North Lawn outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes a question from a reporter on the North Lawn outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Sanders: 'Insane' to talk infrastructure after Pelosi remark 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says "it's insane" to think infrastructure talks can continue as if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (puh-LOH'-see) did not accuse President Donald Trump of a "cover-up."

Pelosi did, ahead of a key White House meeting Wednesday. Trump stalked out, demanding an end to congressional investigations before working together on legislation. The move came shortly after Pelosi met with her members in an attempt to tamp down talk of impeachment. Between the caucus gathering and the White House meeting, Pelosi accused Trump of engaging in a "cover-up."

Sanders said Thursday on CNN, "It's real simple, you can't go down two tracks."

Trump tweeted that Democrats are a "do-nothing party!"

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on MSNBC that the Republican president is "an erratic, helter-skelter, get-nothing-done" leader.