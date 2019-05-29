Sanders campaign returns to Reno for first time this year

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is bringing his 2020 presidential campaign to northern Nevada for the first time this year.

The Vermont Democrat who was popular with progressives in the early caucus state in 2016 planned a rally at 5 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Reno near the Truckee River.

Sanders carried Washoe County last time around including Reno and Sparks. But he lost Nevada's statewide Democratic caucus vote to Hillary Clinton, 55 percent to 45 percent based largely on her strength in Las Vegas.

Sanders has scheduled three stops in Las Vegas on Thursday before moving on to Southern California on Friday and San Francisco Saturday.

Nevada was one of the few key swing states that President Donald Trump failed to carry in 2016.