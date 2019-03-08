Santa Barbara deputies save 2 opioid victims in 24 hours

ISLA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says deputies equipped with an anti-opioid medication helped save suspected overdose victims twice this week.

The office says deputies responded at 1:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a 21-year-old man unconscious and not breathing in Isla Vista.

Suspecting a drug overdose, they administered a dose of naloxone hydrochloride and the victim began to breathe on his own before medics took him to a hospital.

About 24 hours earlier, deputies in Isla Vista similarly revived a 20-year-old woman who was found unresponsive with prescription opioid medication nearby.

The opioid epidemic has been declared a national public health emergency.

According to the federal government, some 47,600 Americans died of opioid overdoses in 2017.