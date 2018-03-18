Santa Fe chef is a James Beard award finalist

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe chef is a finalist for a prestigious James Beard Foundation Award.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Martin Rios is a finalist for Best Chef of the Southwest, and he is the only New Mexico chef up for the award.

The owner of Restaurant Martin on Galisteo Street, he's been up for a James Beard award in the past.

He has been a Best Chef semifinalist eight times for what is called by some as the Oscars of the food world.

He describes his restaurant as serving progressive American cuisine.

The awards will be announced May 7 at a gala in Chicago.

___

Information from: The Santa Fe New Mexican, http://www.sfnewmexican.com