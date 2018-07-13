Santa Fe mayor opposing Trump's census citizenship question

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The mayor of New Mexico's capital is urging residents to oppose the Trump administration's plan to include a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber this week introduced a resolution that would publicly say the city opposed the citizenship question. Critics and immigrant rights advocates say the question is a discriminatory measure meant to scare off immigrants from completing the all-important decennial census form.

Democrats say it also would undermine an accurate count and improve Republican political fortunes.

More than a dozen state attorneys general and several cities and counties have filed a federal lawsuit seeking to block the citizenship question.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the government wants to ask about citizenship "to protect voters."

