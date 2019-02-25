Santa Rosa newspaper carrier killed after car rolls on him

A newspaper delivery man was run over by his own vehicle while on a delivery run.

A newspaper delivery man was run over by his own vehicle while on a delivery run. Photo: Filipa Ioannou / The Chronicle Photo: Filipa Ioannou / The Chronicle Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Santa Rosa newspaper carrier killed after car rolls on him 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A Press Democrat newspaper carrier was killed after he was run over by his car while delivering newspapers in Santa Rosa.

Santa Rosa Police say the man was exiting the driver's seat while the car was in reverse.

Police Sgt. Marcus Sprague tells the newspaper officials found his body underneath the car Saturday.

Police declined to identify the man and his employer, pending notification of his family.

Troy Niday, chief operations officer of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat, confirmed the man killed was an independent contractor who had been delivering newspapers for the company on and off for the past 15 years.

The newspaper says it is not publishing the carrier's name to allow time for family to be contacted.

___

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com