Saugatuck Rowing Club sends six boats to nationals

Six boats from Westport’s Saugatuck Rowing Club qualified for next month’s 2018 USRowing Youth National Championships, earning top-three finishes at the USRowing Northeast Youth Championships in Worcester, Mass. last weekend.

The qualifying varsity crews will compete in the national championships June 8-10 at Lake Natoma in Folsom, California. At the regional qualifier, SRC brought home three gold medals in the mens pair, mens youth lightweight 8+ and womens youth lightweight 4+ events, a silver in the womens youth 8+ event and bronzes in the mens youth 8+ and womens youth lightweight 8+ races. To qualify for the national championships, crews must place in the top three in their event at regionals.

SRC Director of Rowing Sharon Kriz oversees the club’s rowing program.

“Our athletes who qualified for nationals represent the effort put in by the entire team,” Kriz said. “We are very proud of everyone’s dedication and commitment to sending our fastest boats to nationals.”

“Our strong results at regionals are thanks to the hard work our rowers have put in all season,” said David Grossman, SRC head junior boys coach. “It’s rewarding to send so many rowers to the national championships.”

“Our athletes are well prepared and ready to face off against other top crews nationally at Lake Natoma,” said Gordon Getsinger, SRC head junior girls coach. “We have been training for championship racing all year.”

Saugatuck Rowing Club’s qualifying crews for the 2018 USRowing Youth National Championships include:

Mens Youth Pair (gold) - Harrison Burke, Westport; Michael Cantor, Westport.

Mens Youth Lightweight 8+ (gold) - Andrew Badeski, Westport; Steven Batter, Wilton; Shay Desmond, Fairfield; Natalie DiLeo, coxswain, Fairfield; Andrew Warshavski, Westport; Beckett Fine, Darien; Henry Grant, Trumbull; Spencer Thors, Wilton; Michael Woods, Westport.

Womens Youth Lightweight 4+ (gold) - Issy DeSpirito, Redding; Anella Lefebvre, Westport; Lauren Littig, Fairfield; Kayden Obsitnik, coxswain, Westport; Samantha Ronca, Westport.

Womens Youth 8+ (silver) - Noelle Amlicke, Westport; Hope Delaney, Fairfield; Caitlin Esse, New Canaan; Clara Everett, Fairfield; Isabelle Grosgogeat, coxswain, Westport; Sydney Kend, New Canaan; Kelsey McGinley, Westport; Justine McGuire, New Canaan; and Bonnie Pushner, Fairfield.

Mens Youth 8+ (bronze) - Sawyer Banbury, Weston; Harrison Burke, Westport; Michael Cantor, Westport; Caleb Darden, Fairfield; Jared Edwards, Westport; Alin Pasa, coxswain, Westport; James Pushner, Fairfield; Justin Schmidt, Westport; Andrew Woods, Westport.

Womens Youth Lightweight 8+ (bronze) - Elena Ault, Fairfield; Issy DeSpirito, Redding; Anella Lefebvre, Westport; Lauren Littig, Fairfield; Vivian Lo, Westport; Josie O’Brien, Darien; Samantha Ronca, Westport; Eden Schumer, coxswain, Westport; Victoria Stuart, Fairfield.