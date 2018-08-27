Schimel, pharmacy chain promote drug destruction pouches

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Brad Schimel and a pharmacy chain are promoting special pouches that can destroy prescription drugs.

People can destroy unused medication by placing it in the pouch, adding water and waiting 30 seconds. The pouch destroys the medicine and renders it environmentally sound for disposal. Each pouch can destroy up to 45 pills, six ounces of liquid or six patches.

Schimel appeared at news conference Monday in DeForest to announce that the pouches are now available at 62 Hometown Pharmacy locations. Pharmacists at those locations will offer the pouches to customers who request them and will make sure a pouch is offered to customers using painkillers.

Schimel says the pouches will help keep unused prescription opioids from falling into addicts' hands.