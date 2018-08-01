Schumer: Collapse shows need for more rail bridge inspectors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer says the recent collapse of an elevated railroad sidewall shows the need to hire more federal railroad bridge inspectors.

The New York Democrat on Wednesday demanded that officials in Washington increase funding to expand bridge inspections. The Senate minority leader says that currently there are only three inspectors responsible for 3,000 rail bridges throughout New York state.

During the incident last month in Syracuse, the concrete sidewall of a rail bridge collapsed onto a city intersection. No injuries were reported.

Schumer says the collapse should serve as an "eye-opening wake up call" for the Federal Railroad Administration. He says it highlights the need for regular bridge inspections, and low staffing levels mean that inspectors now have a "nearly impossible" job.