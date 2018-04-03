Schumer: federal budget will help NY rail, pipes, broadband

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will receive millions of dollars in a newly signed federal spending measure for railways, highways, drinking water and broadband internet.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer highlighted the funds in an interview last week with The Associated Press. Republican President Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill into law last month.

The measure includes funding for water and sewer lines, upstate airports and rural broadband internet. It also sets aside money to fight addiction, upgrade railways and combat invasive species in the Great Lakes.

There's also new funding for an Air National Guard drone training program near Syracuse and a federally funded laser lab at the University of Rochester.

Schumer says it's one of the best federal spending bills in years for investments in New York state.