Scientists to document wildlife in Iowa nature preserve

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Dozens of scientists are coming to a Davenport nature preserve with the goal of identifying as many species of life as possible in a 24-hour period.

About 50 scientists will be at Nahant Marsh beginning Friday at 2 p.m. for a "bio-blitz," where they'll collect basic taxonomic data and highlight the value of local habitats, The Quad-City Times reported . The event will conclude Saturday at 2 p.m.

The preserve encompasses about 300 acres (121 hectares) of publicly owned land, though the natural marsh ecosystem stretches out over 700 acres (283 hectares).

Scientists include representatives from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the Illinois Natural History Survey, the Quad-City Botanical Center and multiple universities. They'll be documenting mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, plants and insects.

There hasn't been a comprehensive survey of the entire property, said Brian Ritter, executive director of Nahant. He said he's interested to see if scientists will discover any threatened or endangered species in the area.

Residents are encouraged to attend and learn from experts. Residents and children will be able to participate in numerous educational activities, such as falconry and bird banding demonstrations, frog identification and birding hikes.

The public will also be allowed to see an area of Carp Lake that is typically off limits.

The bio-blitz is sponsored by the nonprofit Guardians of the Prairie and Forest in partnership with the Nahant Marsh Education Center and Friends of Nahant Marsh.

