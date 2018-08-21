Scott opposes Trump administration coal plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says his administration will oppose the Trump administration's proposal to dramatically scale back restrictions on climate-changing emissions.

Scott said Tuesday that he would speak to the state's attorney general about challenging the proposal.

The Trump plan increases the authority given states to decide how and how much to regulate coal power plants.

Environmentalists and other opponents say they expect legal challenges, arguing the Trump administration is abdicating its responsibilities under the Clean Air Act as set by Congress and the courts.

Officials in some Northeast states say they're downwind from those plant emissions.

Scott says in his view, "allowing increased emissions in electricity production is counterproductive and simply not an option for our state, or our nation."