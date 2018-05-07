Seal who made Super Bowl picks passes away

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A harbor seal who gained some notoriety by making annual Super Bowl picks has passed away at a Connecticut aquarium.

The 35-year-old seal, named Orange, had been at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk since 2005 and was undergoing treatment for cancer, the aquarium said Monday.

Orange was the aquarium's oldest seal. She was found stranded as a pup in 1982 and rehabilitated at the National Aquarium in Baltimore before coming to the state.

For the past seven years, she would predict a Super Bowl winner by swimming up to the window of her tank and putting her nose on a picture of the helmet of one of the two competing teams.

She was right only twice, in 2017 and 2018.

