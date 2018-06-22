Authorities release name of California man missing in Alaska

KING SALMON, Alaska (AP) — The National Park Service has released the name of a California man missing on a river trip in Alaska.

The agency says 72-year-old John Squires of Sacramento was one of three people in raft that flipped Tuesday in American Creek. The creek is within Katmai (KAT-meye) National Park and Preserve northwest of Kodiak Island.

The other two people in the raft swam to opposite shores. They hiked downstream on their respective sides to a guided camp, where campers used a satellite telephone to contact a lodge.

Park Service rangers, the Coast Guard, Alaska State Troopers and volunteers searched for Squires by air and raft.

State and federal authorities on Thursday afternoon suspended the search for Squires.