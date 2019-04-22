Search on for husband of woman burned to death

O'FALLON, Ill. (AP) — Authorities in southern Illinois say they are searching for the husband of a woman whose body was found set afire inside a vehicle.

St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. identified the victim as 35-year-old Sherry Billups of O'Fallon. Billups was pronounced dead Monday at the scene.

O'Fallon police say they are searching for Billup's husband, 36-year-old Andrew Montez McKissick. Authorities say he is wanted for questioning.

O'Fallon director of public safety Eric Van Hook says police responding to a call of a vehicle fire found the woman on fire. Several people had stopped to help the woman but were unable to save her.

Police say they are currently interviewing witnesses and family members to piece together factors in Billups' death. They said they believe the woman who was killed knew her assailant.