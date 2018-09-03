Seasonal Cape Cod residents seek more say in local issues

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (AP) — Part-time residents of a Cape Cod town say they want more of a voice in local government issues.

In Provincetown, part-time residents estimate they provide about 85 percent of local taxes and want to have more input. The Cape Cod Times reports Provincetown's current charter only allows part-time residents to serve as alternates on non-regulatory boards if there are not enough registered voters.

Provincetown Select Board member Thomas Donegan says nonresident taxpayers can participate in budget hearings, even though they can't vote on town issues. Donegan also notes seasonal residents rarely attend budget hearings or send in comments.

Provincetown Part-Time Resident Taxpayer Association member Scott Van Hove says he thinks seasonal residents will have to petition the Massachusetts Legislature for changes.