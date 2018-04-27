Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press
MARIJUANA AND HEALTH
The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine released what was called "one of the most comprehensive studies of recent research on health effects" of recreational and therapeutic use of cannabis products in 2017.
The academy considered more than 10,000 scientific abstracts and found nearly 100 conclusions. Click through the slideshow to see what some of the evidence did (or did not) suggest. less
Photo: Michel Porro, Getty Images
Conclusive evidence:
Marijuana is good for treating chronic pain.
That's a big plus in light of the opioid painkiller epidemic, whcih many people believe could be curbed by medical marijuana. According to the research, opioids are more adept at handling acute pain. less
Substantial evidence:
Side effects for long-term smokers
There's an increased risk of worse respiratory symptoms and more frequent chronic bronchitis episodes, according to the study.
Conclusive evidence:
Marijuana is effective for treating chemo-therapy-induced nausea and vomiting.
This is another one of those "anecdotal truths" that appears to be true in practice as well. Coupled with the findings on chronic pain, marijuana seems to be shaping up to be a proficient treatment for chemo's debilitating side-effects. less
Somewhat mixed reports:
Multiple sclerosis spasticity symptoms
The academy's study found "conclusive evidence" of patient-reported MS spasticity symptoms, but only found "limited evidence" for marijuana improving the doctor-reported symptoms. less
Strong evidence:
Cannabis use prior to driving increases the risk of an accident
Pretty much speaks for itself; don't trust stoners who insist that they're "good to drive" if they've been smoking.
Somewhat mixed reports:
Mental health and marijuana
The study found "moderate" and "limited" evidence that marijuana use might worsen symptoms or risk for mental health issues (which can include depression, bipolar disorder, suicidal tendancies and anxiety disorders). less
Somewhat mixed reports:
Cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing psychoses
"The evidence reviewed by the committee suggests that cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia, other psychoses, and social anxiety disorders, and to a lesser extent depression. Alternatively, in individuals with schizophrenia and other psychoses, a history of cannabis use may be linked to better performance on learning and memory tasks." less
Moderate evidence:
Marijuana is effective for improving short-term sleep outcomes in individuals with sleep disturbances
Such disturbances include obstructive sleep apnea, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, or MS. less
Conclusive evidence:
Smoking cannabis does not increase the risk for cancer
Though smoking tobacco increases the risk for cancers like that of the lung, head and neck, the study says the evidence suggests that cannabis does not increase the risk for cancers (including testicular or in-utero risk). less
More research required:
Links to heart attacks, stroke, and diabetes
"Some evidence suggests that cannabis smoking may trigger a heart attack," but overall the academy found that more research was needed to draw a link. less
Conclusive evidence: Impaired mental function over time
The study found that learning, memory, and attention are impaired after immediate cannabis use, though there was "limited evidence" to suggest that there were impairments in cognitive domains of learning, memory, or attention in folks who stopped smoking. less
Substantial evidence:
Pot use can lead to problematic use
Though you may have heard the old adage that "you can't get addicted to pot!" the evidence shows that you can excessively use or even depend on pot after all. less
SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes has asked a judge to clear past misdemeanor convictions for pot possession.
The city's motion filed Friday says the court should vacate the convictions because possessing small amounts of marijuana is no longer illegal and to promote fairness and justice.
Holmes and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan previously announced the move in February. But officials said Friday that it took time to ensure that noncitizens would not run into federal immigration problems.
If approved by the court, 542 people would be affected. The convictions date from about 1997— when municipal courts, rather than county district courts, began handling those misdemeanors to 2010 — when Holmes became city attorney and stopped prosecuting low-level pot cases entirely.
Holmes in a statement called it one small step "to right the injustices of a drug war that has primarily targeted people of color."